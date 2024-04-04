Norman Morton’s Newly Released, "Charlatans Forever," Explores the Timeless Tactics of Deception
“Charlatans Forever” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Morton is a captivating novel that delves into the deceptive tactics employed by scammers and charlatans across two distinct eras—the 1920s and the 1960s, marking the advent of computers. Norman Morton, a seasoned professional with a background in government service, unveils the consistent traits of charlatans, exploring their lies, theft, and shamelessness that persist through time.
Arlington, VA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Charlatans Forever”: a compelling novel that explores the enduring tactics of low moral scammers. “Charlatans Forever” is the creation of published author, Norman Morton, a dedicated husband and father who worked in the government, holding titles such as computer programmer, computer systems analyst, and staff mathematician. Also, he tutored high school and college students for over thirty years in math, chemistry, and physics. His wife, Joyce, the love of his life, passed away in March 2022.
Morton shares, “My novel is divided into two parts, or eras. The first era is set in the 1920s, and the second era in the 1960s, when computers come on the market.
“My novel, or story, shows that no matter what the era, scammers and charlatans use the same tactics: lies (big and small), theft, shamelessness, and a tenaciousness in their criminal behavior that is almost incomprehensible to the average citizen. We recognize these traits in our modern-day politicians.
But what, exactly, is a charlatan?
“A charlatan is perhaps more dangerous than the usual scammer because he/she believes in their products at a certain level while their rational mind rationalizes their criminal behavior and lies. Their lies and schemes easily envelope the people nearest to them. They have elevated IQs too. In essence, they can think circles around the average citizen. They have no real friends, just acquaintances that they can use.
“Lastly, the ch in charlatan is pronounced as sh.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Morton’s new book will shock and delight as readers begin to recognize the key traits of the corrupt in our society.
Consumers can purchase “Charlatans Forever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charlatans Forever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Morton shares, “My novel is divided into two parts, or eras. The first era is set in the 1920s, and the second era in the 1960s, when computers come on the market.
“My novel, or story, shows that no matter what the era, scammers and charlatans use the same tactics: lies (big and small), theft, shamelessness, and a tenaciousness in their criminal behavior that is almost incomprehensible to the average citizen. We recognize these traits in our modern-day politicians.
But what, exactly, is a charlatan?
“A charlatan is perhaps more dangerous than the usual scammer because he/she believes in their products at a certain level while their rational mind rationalizes their criminal behavior and lies. Their lies and schemes easily envelope the people nearest to them. They have elevated IQs too. In essence, they can think circles around the average citizen. They have no real friends, just acquaintances that they can use.
“Lastly, the ch in charlatan is pronounced as sh.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Morton’s new book will shock and delight as readers begin to recognize the key traits of the corrupt in our society.
Consumers can purchase “Charlatans Forever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charlatans Forever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories