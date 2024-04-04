Martha Black’s Newly Released "I Heard the Tales on Christmas Day" is a Captivating Collection of Inspiring Christmas Tales
“I Heard the Tales on Christmas Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Black is a heartwarming collection of short stories that intricately weaves together the tapestry of human experience, offering poignant tales of joy, loss, faith, and redemption.
Rockwall, TX, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Heard the Tales on Christmas Day”: an emotionally and spiritually charged treasury. “I Heard the Tales on Christmas Day” is the creation of published author, Martha Black, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who graduated from The Institute of Children’s Literature and has been writing for fifty years. She loves the Lord and is deeply involved in her church, First Baptist of Rockwall, Texas. And though she lives in Rockwall, she is still a member of HOTPACS in Waco, Texas, a Parkinson’s support group. She produces their monthly newsletter. Her husband, Earl, died with Parkinson’s.
Black shares, “I Heard the Tales on Christmas Day is composed of twenty Christmas stories. My daughter suggested the title, and I loved it. Christmas is a delightful time of year. Christmas stories allow you to enjoy that pleasure at any time.
“Every story is distinctly different from all of the others. Those who have read them say this book has stories for everyone. Some of the stories will make you rejoice, and some will make you weep. My whole purpose in writing these stories was to make people feel a myriad of feelings but come away satisfied.
“Some of the stories were born out of deep loss that worked its way to the redemption that is Christmas. One story explores the mindset of one who hates Christmas, whose experience is challenged by the mindset of one who loves Christmas. One story lets you feel the crushing loss of independence and rejoice to find that God always has a way.
“God shows a preacher who cruelly judged his daughter that his sin equaled or surpassed her own. In another story, a young boy seeking to improve the life of a man on hospice finds himself greatly benefitted from his caring and challenged to pay it forward for the rest of his life.
“Homeless people find a way to crawl out of their circumstances so they can use their lives to help others. Another story shows how a teacher changes the life of a boy who has lost his mother. Yet another finds a young man getting the gift he has begged for all his life. A soldier with PTSD is gifted by God with a four-legged remedy.
“Come and find Christmas joy laid out for your enjoyment. Feel a vast array of feelings wrapped in these stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Black’s new book unfolds like a cherished gift, inviting readers to reflect on the myriad emotions that shape our lives and illuminating the enduring power of hope and resilience, especially during the magical season of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “I Heard the Tales on Christmas Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Heard the Tales on Christmas Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
