Josh Hellman’s Newly Released "Dara the Dove" Takes Readers on a Journey of Courage and Faith
“Dara the Dove” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josh Hellman is a captivating children’s book that unfolds the enchanting story of Noah through the timid yet determined eyes of Dara, a young dove with an important task to perform.
Alltoona, WI, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dara the Dove”: a heartwarming adventure that encourages understanding of key biblical knowledge. “Dara the Dove” is the creation of published author, Josh Hellman, who was born and raised in Indiana and graduated college with a degree in religion and philosophy. He currently lives in Wisconsin with his wife of ten years and their children.
Hellman shares, “Explore the story of Noah through the eyes of Dara the Dove. Dara is afraid to fly, but through constant encouragement from her parents and Noah himself, she begins to believe she can overcome her fear. Will Dara fly? What will happen to Dara? Will Dara reach her potential? Let’s find out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josh Hellman’s new book encourages young readers to overcome their fears and step forward in God’s purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Dara the Dove” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dara the Dove,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
