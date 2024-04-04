Katie Gainey’s Newly Released "Tell Me about Him, Mommy!" is an Uplifting and Enjoyable Narrative That Shares a Curiosity for Learning About God
“Tell Me about Him, Mommy!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Gainey is a heartwarming journey that invites readers to join a little boy and his mother as they explore innocent questions about God's daily presence.
Florence, SC, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tell Me about Him, Mommy!”: a poignant reminder of the enduring love and unwavering care God bestows upon us all. “Tell Me about Him, Mommy!” is the creation of published author, Katie Gainey, a dedicated mother and educator who graduated from Coker University.
Gainey shares, “Join a little boy and his mother as he requests for her to let him know what God does for us all each and every day.
“A story that adults and children alike can appreciate as innocent questions are asked, and a mother patiently answers to show how much God loves each of us no matter where we are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Gainey’s new book offers a touching and insightful exploration of faith suitable for adults and children alike to enjoy together.
Consumers can purchase “Tell Me about Him, Mommy!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tell Me about Him, Mommy!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
