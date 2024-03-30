Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Kashif Pervez as VP, Business Development Officer
Spencer Savings Bank is excited to announce Kashif Pervez, has joined the team as a Vice President, Business Development Officer. Kashif’s focus will be on identifying and cultivating long-term profitable business relationships in Edison, NJ and the surrounding markets.
Elmwood Park, NJ, March 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is pleased to announce that Kashif Pervez has joined the bank as Vice President, Business Development Officer. Pervez brings over 25 years of commercial banking experience to the bank. In his new role, he will be focused on identifying and cultivating long-term profitable business relationships in Edison and the surrounding markets.
“We are excited to welcome Kashif, who is committed to helping prospective and existing business customers grow and thrive, to our new Edison team," stated George Celentano, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. “Kashif has a strong track record in the commercial banking sector and has a real passion for helping businesses succeed. We look forward to partnering with him to empower and grow our Edison business community.”
Kashif will be based in Edison, New Jersey. He will be responsible for providing deposit, lending and cash management solutions to existing and prospective business clients. He is focused on providing these clients with solutions that will help their businesses grow. Kashif is a committed advocate for his clients and passionate about delivering extraordinary client experience.
Kashif has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry with leadership positions in various large national banks and community banks throughout New Jersey and New York. He has a strong background in business development, sales, account management, credit and financial analysis. He earned a master’s degree in international business & management from the University of Westminster in London and has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the National College of Business Administration and Economics in Pakistan. He is fluent in English, Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi.
Kashif is based out of Spencer Savings Bank's new Edison location at 3900 Park Avenue. He can be reached by email at kpervez@spencersavings.com or by phone at (917) 863-1721. Reach out to him to learn more about how Spencer can help your business grow.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
