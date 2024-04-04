Monica Armbruster’s New Book, "Bart the Trash Truck," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Kind Garbage Truck & All His Friends as They Work Hard Each Day
Arnold, MO, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Monica Armbruster, a single mother of five amazing children and grandmother to six awesome grandchildren, has completed her most recent book, “Bart the Trash Truck”: an engaging story that centers around a dirty old trash truck named Bart and his incredible friends who all discover a valuable lesson about friendship and learning not to judge others by their appearance.
Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, author Monica Armbruster originally wrote “Bart the Trash Truck” for her youngest son, who loved garbage trucks when he was five. One night, after he asked her to tell him a bedtime story, Monica made up a story about a dumpy, beaten down trash truck who loved who he was no matter what others thought of him. The author has always loved to write and is now accomplishing her dream of becoming a children’s writer.
“Bart is a dinged and rusty old trash truck,” shares Monica. “He lives with four new shiny trash trucks, and they are owned by a red-haired lady named Pepper Pam. Now Bart loves being who he is no matter how he looks on the outside. The other newer trash trucks make fun of how Bart looks, but Bart never lets them get to him. One of the other trash trucks will soon discover that he needs Bart’s help. Bart will discover how to be kind to another who has been so mean to him. Bart and all the other trash trucks will learn how to be a great friend by helping and forgiving each other. All the trash trucks will learn a valuable lesson throughout this book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Monica Armbruster’s book will take readers of all ages on a thrilling journey as they follow the amazing escapades of Bart and his fellow trash trucks as they all work to make their community a better place, while learning to be more understanding of each other. With colorful artwork to help bring Monica’s tales to life, “Bart the Trash Truck” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to relive this wondrous and delightful adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bart the Trash Truck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
