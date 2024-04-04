Dolores V. Randall’s Latest Book, "Pink Rain," Chronicles Her Family's Unwavering Support Through Life's Challenges
Philadelphia, PA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dolores V. Randall has recently finished her latest work, "Pink Rain," which offers a compelling glimpse into the author's family and her personal journey, highlighting the trials and tribulations that strengthened their bond.
Dolores V. Randall, originally from Philadelphia, led an active life during her formative years, participating in sports like basketball, track, and gymnastics. While working at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, she embarked on a part-time journey to earn her associated degree in general studies in September 1991. After successfully completing her courses and graduating, she pursued a medical assistance certification and furthered her education with a bachelor's degree in urban ministry leadership at Lancaster Bible College, Center for Urban Theological Studies. Her true passion lies in traveling and pursuing her interests.
In her words, Dolores describes "Pink Rain" as a heartwarming tale of a close-knit family, providing valuable life lessons. She adds, "Moreover, 'Pink Rain' delves into the depths of the soul, reassuring you that even in the face of adversity, you can emerge with inner harmony, peace, and self-compassion, guarding against a world that seeks to take from you.
Published by Fulton Books, Dolores V. Randall’s book is an unforgettable and unique experience that will take readers on a powerful journey through the author’s lived experiences, leaving them with poignant lessons that will carry them through life’s most difficult moments.
Readers seeking inspiration can find "Pink Rain" at major book retailers or purchase it online through the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
