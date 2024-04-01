James D. Applegate’s Newly Released "Behind the Gates of Scrape Ridge Shores" is a Gripping Tale of Intermingling Fates. He Became an Award Winning Author in 2021.
“Behind the Gates of Scrape Ridge Shores” from Christian Faith Publishing author James D. Applegate is a thought-provoking fiction that brings readers into the potential future caused by mankind’s choices.
Bayview, ID, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Behind the Gates of Scrape Ridge Shores”: a compelling political thriller. “Behind the Gates of Scrape Ridge Shores” is the creation of published author, James D. Applegate, a dedicated husband and father of three.
Applegate shares, “The end of times appears to be close for America and, for that matter, the world. The year is 2027, and things are out of control. Human trafficking is virtually ignored, while racial division is fueled by the media and the great influencers. Even churches have fallen asleep while trying to stay relevant in a woke world. The United Revival Party is a specialized group, wanting to save the world, but can they really be trusted?
“'America, the melting pot, is about to boil over,' and you, the reader, have to decide who can possibly save it if anyone. If you think for one minute that this book can be depicted in two paragraphs, you’re wrong. This book is woven together with many stories, one or more, that will touch you personally. Put away your bookmark, you’re not going to need it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James D. Applegate’s new book offers intrigue, secret societies, and an overt message of the promise of redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Behind the Gates of Scrape Ridge Shores” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behind the Gates of Scrape Ridge Shores,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
