Author Ernest Pointner’s New Book, "Thank You Canada: For 34 Years of Adventures and Inspiration," Encourages Readers to Invest Their Energies in Their Dreams, Not Fears
Recent release “Thank You Canada: For 34 Years of Adventures and Inspiration” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ernest Pointner is an autobiographical work that celebrates the author’s love for his country.
New York, NY, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ernest Pointner, who was born in Petting, Germany, in 1946, has completed his new book, “Thank You Canada: For 34 Years of Adventures and Inspiration”: a fascinating memoir that takes readers through the author’s life story set in the backdrop of beautiful Canada.
At age eighteen, author Ernest Pointner was looking for a new home in Canada. The young man’s life was full of events, adventures, and varied experiences. He did not shy away from change or letting go. His energy and positive attitude allowed all his dreams come true. Ambition, discipline, and perseverance are the qualities that helped him to great success. He is telling his touching story, how the emigration came about, how doors opened for him, how he overcame obstacles, and how he is now looking back on his life. After thirty-four years, he was drawn back to his old country and to his new love.
Author Ernest Pointner writes, “I wrote this book to share with you all the positive things I have encountered in my life. I have always met nice people who helped me achieve my goals. This book is intended to create courage and to be a source of inspiration and joy for everyday use. Each person has many capabilities and possibilities for shaping their life. My eventful life, adventures, and far-reaching changes, which I was allowed to experience, have strengthened me. Retraining from butcher to ladies’ hairstylist was enriching. In a completely foreign land with an equally foreign language, I found my new home country. Canada offered me so many opportunities to unfold my wings and soak up the beauty and culture of the country.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ernest Pointner’s expressive tale emphasizes the author’s gratitude toward his country.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Thank You Canada: For 34 Years of Adventures and Inspiration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
