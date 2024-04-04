Author Chris Anderson’s New Book, "The Little Troll Who Smiled," is a Poignant Story About Learning to Accept Others Even if They Look a Bit Different from Everyone Else
Recent release “The Little Troll Who Smiled” from Covenant Books author Chris Anderson is a beautiful story that centers around a troll named Tobey, who tries to help others despite the bullying he receives for his looks. When he finally decides to leave his village for good, Tobey discovers a nearby valley where he is not only accepted but celebrated for his generous talents.
Anacortes, WA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chris Anderson, a veteran of the US Military who grew up listening to his grandfather tell stories about trolls, has completed his new book, “The Little Troll Who Smiled”: a charming tale that follows a troll named Tobey who is kicked out of his home despite doing everything he could to help others, and soon finds a new place to settle down where he is accepted despite his physical features.
Beginning his forty-year military career as a cadet at the US Coast Guard Academy, author Chris Anderson went on to fly F-4s for the Marines, serve two combat tours in Vietnam, and spent twenty-six years as a chaplain with the US Army. He worked with the Civic Action program during his Vietnam tours and learned to understand the importance of knowing the values and concerns of a completely different culture. The author holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Washington University, a master’s in education from Pepperdine University, a Master of Divinity from Luther Theological Seminary. He has completed the course requirements for a doctorate in sociology from Washington State University.
“Tobey is a young troll who loves to help people,” writes Anderson. “He is an excellent example that being different is a strength. Even when people try to mistreat him, he never changes who he truly is, both inside and out. With his amazing heart and caring personality, he continues to help everyone with whom he crosses paths, wherever he lives. One day, a tough situation convinces him to move permanently to a new town. That new town appreciates him, and it is a blessing for both the townsfolk and Tobey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Anderson’s new book is inspired by the stories his grandfather often told, based on his time growing up near the mountains and fjords of Norway. With colorful artwork to help bring Anderson’s tale to life, “The Little Troll Who Smiled” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to instill the values of acceptance in kindness in all those willing to open their hearts to others.
Readers can purchase “The Little Troll Who Smiled” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
