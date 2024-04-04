Author Chris Anderson’s New Book, "The Little Troll Who Smiled," is a Poignant Story About Learning to Accept Others Even if They Look a Bit Different from Everyone Else

Recent release “The Little Troll Who Smiled” from Covenant Books author Chris Anderson is a beautiful story that centers around a troll named Tobey, who tries to help others despite the bullying he receives for his looks. When he finally decides to leave his village for good, Tobey discovers a nearby valley where he is not only accepted but celebrated for his generous talents.