Author Frank Ortiz’s New Book, "Frankie Ray and Maryellen: We Walked Among the Best," Follows the Author’s Impressive and Storied Career
Recent release “Frankie Ray and Maryellen: We Walked Among the Best” from Page Publishing author Frank Ortiz takes readers through the author’s storied career in the music industry.
Naples, FL, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frank Ortiz has completed his new book “Frankie Ray and Maryellen: We Walked Among the Best”: an autobiographical work that brings readers along on the author’s journey through his career in the music industry.
Author Frank Ortiz started his show business debut at the age of four as a clown in his father’s circus. At the age of eight, he sang in the family’s traveling vaudeville show, going from town to town, all in the mid-West. In that same year, he appeared on his family’s television show, singing and playing his guitar. He became an overnight success on The Ortiz Revue. Frankie Ray got the taste of being a television star; he couldn’t go anywhere without people knowing who he was. After five years on television, his brothers and sister went to Las Vegas, Nevada, to work with Sammy Davis Jr.
Frankie Ray got a job at a hotel in Albuquerque as a busboy, and when they discovered he could sing, the hotel let him sing in the lounge at night. Before he knew it, Frankie was on his way to New York to seek his career. In no time, he was signed up by Don Costa for United Artists Records. His first single was “My Marie.” His first record hop was in Philadelphia. After sitting for two hours and signing his name on his picture cards, he didn’t care much for fame. Next, Frankie Ray went to work in Montreal, Canada, where he sang in every hole and dove in and around the surrounding areas of Montreal.
He then got his big break. He was contracted to sing at an elegant new nightclub called the Living Room. That was where Frankie Ray learned to be a success, make money in show business, and work steadily.
After Montreal, he then worked right in the heart of Toronto at a very “in” place to go for fun and entertainment called the Gaslight Restaurant. The customers loved calypso songs, and Frankie quickly learned twenty-plus calypsos and was a big success with his new customers. He performed for over two years until he decided to return to New York and start from the bottom up again. One night, at Van Rapoport’s Spindletop Steakhouse, he was hired to sing at a special bar mitzvah. While signing at the Spindletop Restaurant, he met two of the most popular stars of the time, Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé. They were so impressed with Frankie Ray that they became his managers. Not too long after, Steve and Eydie got Frankie Ray a recording contract with ABC Paramount and got him on The Jerry Lewis Show and Johnny Carson’s show. Frankie Ray went from the Spindletop to the prestigious Essex House at the Marriott Hotel on Central Park South for two years.
After the Essex Hotel, Frankie Ray joined his brother as a duo. It only lasted for a year when they decided to add a female to the act. This was when Frankie Ray met Maryellen Patricia O’Shaughnessy, who would become his soulmate for life. They became a singing duet for forty-seven years, singing for people all over the world. Their name was Frankie Ray and Maryellen.
The author writes, “My story goes back four generations and tells of how my family began their show business career. My great-grandfather lived in Spain with his father, and whenever a circus came to town, it was as if by magnetism he was drawn to it and inevitably brought back by the Spanish police. His father would say to him, ‘How many times do I have to tell you not to mix with those low-class circus people. Don’t you realize you’re disgracing the name Coronado?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Frank Ortiz's memorable work emphasizes the author's hard work and dedication over the years.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase "Frankie Ray and Maryellen: We Walked Among the Best" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
