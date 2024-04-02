Safe & Chic Celebrates 9 Years of Pioneering in Clean Beauty Retail
Mission Viejo, CA, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Safe & Chic, the premier online destination for non-toxic and cruelty-free beauty products, is thrilled to announce its 9th anniversary. Since its inception, Safe & Chic has been at the forefront of the clean beauty movement, offering a curated selection of skincare, makeup, and haircare products that meet the highest standards of safety and ethical responsibility.
Founded on the belief that consumers should not have to compromise their health for beauty, Safe & Chic has meticulously vetted every product featured on its website safeandchic.com ensuring they are free from harmful chemicals and have not been tested on animals. This commitment has cemented Safe & Chic’s reputation as a trusted retailer in the clean beauty space, boasting an expansive inventory of over 150 brands, including some of the most innovative and sustainable labels in the industry.
“Reflecting on the past nine years, we are filled with gratitude for the support and trust of our customers, partners, and the clean beauty community,’’ said Angela, Founder of Safe & Chic. “Our journey began with a simple vision to make clean beauty accessible to everyone. Today, we celebrate not just the growth of Safe & Chic, but the collective strides we’ve made towards a more conscious and sustainable beauty industry.”
As Safe & Chic embarks on its ninth year, the company remains committed to its founding principles while exploring innovative ways to expand its offerings and support for the clean beauty movement. “Our anniversary is a testament to what we can achieve when we stay true to our values,” added Angela. “Looking ahead, we are excited to continue pioneering in this space, bringing our customers the best in clean beauty, and making a positive impact on the planet and our health.”
For more information about Safe & Chic and to explore their selection of clean beauty products, visit safeandchic.com.
Founded on the belief that consumers should not have to compromise their health for beauty, Safe & Chic has meticulously vetted every product featured on its website safeandchic.com ensuring they are free from harmful chemicals and have not been tested on animals. This commitment has cemented Safe & Chic’s reputation as a trusted retailer in the clean beauty space, boasting an expansive inventory of over 150 brands, including some of the most innovative and sustainable labels in the industry.
“Reflecting on the past nine years, we are filled with gratitude for the support and trust of our customers, partners, and the clean beauty community,’’ said Angela, Founder of Safe & Chic. “Our journey began with a simple vision to make clean beauty accessible to everyone. Today, we celebrate not just the growth of Safe & Chic, but the collective strides we’ve made towards a more conscious and sustainable beauty industry.”
As Safe & Chic embarks on its ninth year, the company remains committed to its founding principles while exploring innovative ways to expand its offerings and support for the clean beauty movement. “Our anniversary is a testament to what we can achieve when we stay true to our values,” added Angela. “Looking ahead, we are excited to continue pioneering in this space, bringing our customers the best in clean beauty, and making a positive impact on the planet and our health.”
For more information about Safe & Chic and to explore their selection of clean beauty products, visit safeandchic.com.
Contact
Safe & ChicContact
Angela Dubia
(949) 445-4252
https://safeandchic.com
Angela Dubia
(949) 445-4252
https://safeandchic.com
Categories