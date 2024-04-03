Loveforce International Announces Its April 2024 Digital Music Singles Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International just announced its Digital Music Single releases for April 2024. The label will release eight new singles by eight different recording artists. The Digital Music Singles will be released over the four different Fridays in April.
The Artists who are having their songs released will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, Anna Hamilton, inRchild, Covid-19 and The Loveforce Collective. The genres of music covered by the releases will include Rock, Soul, Southern Soul, Folk, Folk-Pop, EDM Dance, and Religious Chant. Two of the releases will be instrumentals.
Earth Day will figure prominently in the releases as half of the releases will have Earth Day themes. The Earth Day releases will be by Anna Hamilton, Honey Davis, Bobby Long and The Loveforce Collective. The themes of the songs will include a world anthem, an instrumental about clean water, a Folk song about the loss of the world’s animal populations and a musical chant-prayer for the planet. The Earth Day Themed singles will be released on April 12 and April 19.
“We have wonderful and enlightening releases this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Enlightening Earth Day themed songs and fun, melodic songs. This month, we will both entertain you, and give you something to think about,” he Continued.
Loveforce International’s April releases will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The Artists who are having their songs released will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, Anna Hamilton, inRchild, Covid-19 and The Loveforce Collective. The genres of music covered by the releases will include Rock, Soul, Southern Soul, Folk, Folk-Pop, EDM Dance, and Religious Chant. Two of the releases will be instrumentals.
Earth Day will figure prominently in the releases as half of the releases will have Earth Day themes. The Earth Day releases will be by Anna Hamilton, Honey Davis, Bobby Long and The Loveforce Collective. The themes of the songs will include a world anthem, an instrumental about clean water, a Folk song about the loss of the world’s animal populations and a musical chant-prayer for the planet. The Earth Day Themed singles will be released on April 12 and April 19.
“We have wonderful and enlightening releases this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Enlightening Earth Day themed songs and fun, melodic songs. This month, we will both entertain you, and give you something to think about,” he Continued.
Loveforce International’s April releases will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories