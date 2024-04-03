Loveforce International Releases Ami Cannon’s “I Can Learn From You”
Santa Clarita, CA, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 5, Loveforce International will release a New Digital Music Single. The New Single will be by Recording Artist Ami Cannon. The release is entitled “I Can Learn From You.”
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled "I Can Learn From You." It is an Indie, Country-Folk, Singer Songwriter genre song powered by nothing more than an acoustic guitar and a harmonica. Lyrically, it is about two people who don't want to hurt each other but do. One person wants to push the other away and the other person wants to hold on despite the pain, to take the whole experience as a lesson. A complicated lyric and an all too common situation. Unlike the protagonist of the song, most who experience it will live with the trauma, and without the lesson.
“Ami Cannon’s new single offers a unique, and insightful perspective on being in a toxic relationship,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are proud to put out a Country oriented song that looks beyond the hurt to something greater.” He Continued.
Ami Cannon’s “I Can Learn From You” will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
