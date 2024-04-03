NY Times Bestseller Celebrates the Release of Her 30th Harlequin Romance
Considered a groundbreaking author for bringing diverse characters to novels for nearly twenty-five years, Caridad is celebrating the release of SABOTAGE OPERATION, her thirtieth novel for Harlequin, on May 21, 2024.
Belmar, NJ, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SABOTAGE OPERATION features a new K-9 Division based on the characters from her successful South Beach Security series from Harlequin which debuted in November 2022.
Readers who love standalone books in a series format will love this action-packed and emotional romantic suspense series featuring military heroes, K-9s, and strong heroines.
SABOTAGE OPERATION, the first book in the series, stars a stable owner threatened by a former trainer under investigation for horse doping. The hero is a former marine rebuilding his life after a wrongful accusation of sexual assault as a minor. The K-9 heroine is a highly trained Belgian Malinois, a top choice for law enforcement and security services.
In the past, Caridad’s novels have been critically acclaimed and nominated for several publishing industry awards, and have sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide. In addition, Caridad ghostwrote Snow Falling, the novel tie-in to the Golden Globe, AFI, and Peabody Award–winning The CW dramedy Jane the Virgin. Caridad’s contemporary romance South Beach Love premiered as a Hallmark movie in 2021.
Caridad is passionate about writing and helping others explore and develop their skills as writers. She is a founding member of the Liberty States Fiction Writers and has presented workshops at the Romance Writers of America National Conference, International Women’s Writing Guild as well as various writing organizations throughout the country.
When Caridad isn’t writing, she’s strolling along the Jersey Shore boardwalks after retiring from a demanding career as an Intellectual Property attorney. For more information on Caridad, please visit www.caridad.com.
