Author Gregory Dixon’s New Book, "Just Because," Explores What a Christian Life with the Hope of Entering Heaven is Like, Through Songs and Poems by the Author
Recent release “Just Because” from Page Publishing author Gregory Dixon is a collection of songs, testimonials, and devotionals based on the author’s own journey with his faith and the Lord, designed to help inspire readers to seek out God and his Holy Word in order to forge a lasting relationship with him.
Quincy, FL, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Dixon, a veteran of the US Navy and worked as a federal correctional officer in Tallahassee, Florida, for fourteen years, has completed his new book, “Just Because”: a compelling memoir that reveals the author’s experiences with faith through a series of original songs, poems, and testimonials that will help to encourage readers to seek out the Lord.
“To fight against sin, we must arm ourselves with truth, knowledge, and faith,” writes Dixon. “Families are reminded of the fun that it is among themselves in quizzing each other. Still, there are many questions and answers not mentioned, but the pursuit in a family setting keeps us praising God. Everything that is written within this book is led by the Spirit; every home should possess the skill of reading. When you read, songs, poems, testimonials, and prayers may take on different interpretations according to each of us being unique. This is the beauty that I hope you may find within this book. Just don’t forget, prayer is the most important phase of praising and worshiping. From your own relationship with God, prayer should be in your own words and not mine. Once again, be original (sincere) with prayer in your relationship with God.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Dixon’s enthralling tale will help to open the eyes of readers to God’s incredible love and salvation he provides to all his children, as well as the importance of prayer in daily life. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Dixon shares his writings in the hope of enticing readers to explore the Bible and remain within the Word, leading a life centered around Christ and his everlasting love and teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Just Because” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
