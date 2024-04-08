Author Alan L. Bates’s New Book, “You Were Not Invited, So Why Did You Come?” is a Heart-Wrenching Story of Love and Death at the End of the World
Recent release “You Were Not Invited, So Why Did You Come?” from Page Publishing author Alan L. Bates is a dialogue-filled work that follows a family navigating the end of the world.
Norwalk, CA, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alan L. Bates, who was born and raised in Washington State, has completed his new book, “You Were Not Invited, So Why Did You Come?”: a suspenseful tale that explores complex family dynamics.
Author Alan L. Bates grew up on a farm, loves animals, makes leaded stained glass, loves the outdoors and wilderness, and ended up in the big metropolis of Los Angeles.
Bates writes, “Brian is a little slow on following Stew and lets out a crazy scream and tries to tackle Jeff. ‘Okay,’ says Jeff and delivers a right cross that sends Brian to the deck. “One more for the road,” he says and grabs Brian by the shirt and short jabs him in the chops, then he cuffs him in the back of the head. ‘You like that?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Alan L. Bates’s intriguing tale allows readers to glimpse the innerworkings of this family.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “You Were Not Invited, So Why Did You Come?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Alan L. Bates grew up on a farm, loves animals, makes leaded stained glass, loves the outdoors and wilderness, and ended up in the big metropolis of Los Angeles.
Bates writes, “Brian is a little slow on following Stew and lets out a crazy scream and tries to tackle Jeff. ‘Okay,’ says Jeff and delivers a right cross that sends Brian to the deck. “One more for the road,” he says and grabs Brian by the shirt and short jabs him in the chops, then he cuffs him in the back of the head. ‘You like that?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Alan L. Bates’s intriguing tale allows readers to glimpse the innerworkings of this family.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “You Were Not Invited, So Why Did You Come?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories