Author Stephanie Matschke’s New Book "Fun With Homophones" is a Delightful Book in Which Readers Think Up All Sorts of Homophones Based on Words That the Author Provides

Recent release “Fun With Homophones” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Matschke is an engaging book designed to help readers understand what homophones are, presenting them with four hundred different words that have at least one homophone that they’ll need to think up on their own. These answers are then revealed to readers so they can check their answers and see how well they did.