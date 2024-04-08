Author Stephanie Matschke’s New Book "Fun With Homophones" is a Delightful Book in Which Readers Think Up All Sorts of Homophones Based on Words That the Author Provides
Recent release “Fun With Homophones” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Matschke is an engaging book designed to help readers understand what homophones are, presenting them with four hundred different words that have at least one homophone that they’ll need to think up on their own. These answers are then revealed to readers so they can check their answers and see how well they did.
Denver, CO, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Matschke, who holds a lifelong infatuation with words and loves spending time with her family, friends, and her cat Moki, has completed her new book, “Fun With Homophones”: an interactive workbook that lists four hundred different words and tasks readers to think up at least one homophone that corresponds with each word.
Beginning with her early school years, author Stephanie Matschke’s favorite daily activity was composing sentences, each containing a word from the day’s spelling list, which eventually culminated with her college studies earning her a degree with a major and two minors in tech writing, journalism, and semasiology. These studies served as the wind to her back in landing a coveted editorial position in her alma mater’s office for college publications. Interjecting a bit of levity to the demanding workload, she created many word-for-the-day postings, which included whimsical sketches of feathered and furry critters engaged in a play on words. She thrived in the academic setting, where she remained until retirement.
“Novice or dyed-in-the-wool word nerd, if you are already acquainted with homophones (words that sound alike but do not have the same spelling or meaning) and know just how fascinating or amusing they can be, you have come to the right book,” writes Matschke. “In section 1, a whopping total of four hundred words await you and the homophones you must come up with for each word. Section 2 gives you a complete list of correct homophones, but as you must know, gratification comes only when you have given the game your best shot and before you peep at the homophones. Try out the game on yourself and a friend. Watch out, though: homophones can be addictive!”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Matschke’s riveting book is designed for readers of all ages, helping both new and experienced word lovers alike in deepening their appreciation and understanding for homophones. Through sharing her work, Matschke hopes to inspire a love of words in others, while also helping to broaden vocabularies and show just how fun word games can be.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Fun With Homophones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
