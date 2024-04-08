Author Donna F. Hollingsworth’s New Book, "Natural Majic," Follows an Elf Who Must Master the Craft of Majic in Order to Stop a Powerful Blood Mage from Stealing His Soul

Recent release “Natural Majic” from Page Publishing author Donna F. Hollingsworth is a compelling novel that centers around Moonshine, a young elf who sets off to meet with a great wizard in order to learn majic. But as Moonshine begins his studies to learn the craft, an evil witch learns of a prophecy that will aid in his quest for power involving the unsuspecting elf’s soul.