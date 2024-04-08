Author Donna F. Hollingsworth’s New Book, "Natural Majic," Follows an Elf Who Must Master the Craft of Majic in Order to Stop a Powerful Blood Mage from Stealing His Soul
Recent release “Natural Majic” from Page Publishing author Donna F. Hollingsworth is a compelling novel that centers around Moonshine, a young elf who sets off to meet with a great wizard in order to learn majic. But as Moonshine begins his studies to learn the craft, an evil witch learns of a prophecy that will aid in his quest for power involving the unsuspecting elf’s soul.
Chinquapin, NC, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donna F. Hollingsworth, a loving mother of who is currently retired and resides in a small community near Wilmington, North Carolina, with her husband, Timmy, and their beagle, Penny, has completed her new book, “Natural Majic”: a gripping fantasy tale that follows a young elf who, on a quest to learn how to become a great wizard, gets swept up in an evil witch’s plan to destroy the world using his soul.
“The young elf Moonshine just wants to learn majic, so he travels to the town of Haven because a wizard there has agreed to teach him the craft,” writes Hollingsworth. “Moonshine just knows he’ll be a great wizard one day. What he doesn’t know is that an evil witch, also called a blood mage, has linked him to an ancient prophecy, and now he will stop at nothing to trap the young elf’s soul and use it to further his own quest for power. But the boy is no easy target. A natural-born warrior, he also has a knack for catching people off guard. If only he learns of Jacolye’s plans before Jacolye learns of his whereabouts, then he may stand a chance against the witch.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donna F. Hollingsworth’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on Moonshine’s journey to master the craft and defeat Jacolye for good. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world building, Hollingsworth weaves a compelling novel that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the thrilling end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Natural Majic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
