Author Marcella James Rutherford's Book, "The Baby Boomer Conspiracy,” is a Story of a Man, Who Through a Series of Bad Life Decisions, Finds Himself in a Mega Conspiracy
Recent release “The Baby Boomer Conspiracy” from Covenant Books author Marcella James Rutherford is a stirring tale that unearths notion that the federal government and Big Pharma might not be all that they seem.
Mt. Gilead, NC, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marcella James Rutherford graduated from West Virginia State College in 1979 with a Bachelor’s degree in education and went on to pursue a Master of Arts degree, graduating in 1986 from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. Marcella is a three time winner of the North Carolina Public School's Teacher of Excellence Award. And in 2016, after retiring from a 37 year career in the field of education, she began to pursue her dream to write a book at the urging of her husband, Charles Rutherford, who saw her potential and encouraged her to follow her dream. Marcella attends White Crest Baptist Church near her home and hopes to someday publish Christian literature.
Marcella writes, “Dr. Antonio Silvano made a series of questionable decisions that not only impacted his life but the lives of his family and the very generation he was born into. As a young man, he elected to go to Vietnam as an enlisted soldier. While there, he fathered a daughter that he kept secret from his family his entire life. In trying to protect his secret, this decision eventually led him to become involved with a family member who had ties to the Mafia.
“Ultimately, this Mafia connection led to him being framed for a murder he did not commit. And while trying to protect his family by collecting evidence regarding his alliance with the Mafia and Big Pharma, he was murdered.
“But through the determination of his Vietnamese daughter, Kim Chai, who became a CIA operative, a connection was established with her older American sister, Linda Silvano, who had a PhD in pharmaceutical engineering and who had gone to work for the very pharmaceutical company that her father had warned her to stay away from. Linda’s accidental discovery of tainted drugs produced by her company (BBG), and encrypted files led to multiple death threats on her life. But with the help of her sister, Kim Chai, and her boyfriend, Jaxon James, who was an FBI agent, Linda was able to successfully elude her would-be assassin and expose the conspiracy by members of the federal government and Big Pharma to commit genocide against the baby boomer generation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marcella James Rutherford’s new book is an engaging story that delves into the life of Tony Silvano, the consequences of his decisions, and a conspiracy between the federal government and Big Pharma to commit genocide against the aging baby boomers. His involvement not only impacts his life but the lives of his family and the entire baby boomer generation.
Readers can purchase “The Baby Boomer Conspiracy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
