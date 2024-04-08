Authors Hope Shepherd and Jack Shepherd’s New Book, "Ransom," Recounts the True Story of Hope’s Fight to Solve the Medical Mystery Her Son Jack Was Experiencing

Recent release “Ransom: The Medical Mystery that Stole Our Son and the Fight to Get Him Back” from Covenant Books authors Hope Shepherd and Jack Shepherd is a compelling tale based on true accounts that follows Hope as she works for years to discover the unknown ailment that seemingly changed her son Jack’s personality overnight.