Authors Hope Shepherd and Jack Shepherd’s New Book, "Ransom," Recounts the True Story of Hope’s Fight to Solve the Medical Mystery Her Son Jack Was Experiencing
Recent release “Ransom: The Medical Mystery that Stole Our Son and the Fight to Get Him Back” from Covenant Books authors Hope Shepherd and Jack Shepherd is a compelling tale based on true accounts that follows Hope as she works for years to discover the unknown ailment that seemingly changed her son Jack’s personality overnight.
New York, NY, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hope Shepherd, a special needs homeschooling mom of two boys who lives in Southern California, and her son, Jack Shepherd, have completed their new book, “Ransom: The Medical Mystery that Stole Our Son and the Fight to Get Him Back”: a true story of one family’s six-year journey to find an accurate diagnosis and treatment for their son.
Author Hope Shepherd is passionate in her mission to raise awareness of PANDAS (pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with strep). She is also a fierce advocate for autism, ADHD, and mental health, seeking to raise awareness and remove stigma surrounding mental health and neurodiversity. The author has a degree in clinical psychology and when she’s not writing or homeschooling, she spends time involved in various church ministries. She is a contributing author for “The Mighty” website and also shares a YouTube channel (Sonny Mom Inc.) with her eleven-year-old son.
In “Ransom,” readers will discover the true story of Jack Shepherd who, just before his third birthday, experienced an overnight extreme behavior and personality change that left his family confused and scared. A previously well-adjusted, compliant child, Jack began experiencing intense separation anxiety, vocal tics, fears, and shocking aggression. As he grew, Jack functioned typically for weeks or months at a time before his confusing behaviors and personality change resurfaced with no warning.
Hope Shepherd knew something was wrong with her son. Some professionals told her it was a phase while others not so subtly blamed her. Her husband, Luke, held on to the belief that Jack would grow out of his behaviors, but ultimately, he, too, realized something wasn’t right. Hope researched tirelessly, prayed, and relied heavily on her faith.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hope Shepherd and Jack Shepherd’s new book will take readers on a roller-coaster journey as the Shepherd try desperately to save their son, whose former personality seemed to be taken from them by an unseen captor. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, “Ransom” is a story of heartbreak, hope, faith, trusting one’s instincts, and ultimately, healing.
Readers can purchase “Ransom: The Medical Mystery that Stole Our Son and the Fight to Get Him Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
