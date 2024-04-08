Author K.R. Hawkins’s New Book, "The Power of the Sea," Follows a Young Woman Who Discovers Her Destiny That She Must Fulfill in Order to Protect the Sea and Her World
Recent release “The Power of the Sea” from Covenant Books author K.R. Hawkins is a fascinating tale that centers around Avie, who has grown tired of her island life and dreams of seeing the world. But when she discovers a dangerous enemy is after her and a mysterious necklace, Avie learns of her true destiny and sets off on the adventure of a lifetime.
Enoree, SC, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- K.R. Hawkins, a Christian author and an art teacher, has completed her new book, “The Power of the Sea”: a captivating fantasy adventure that follows a young girl who, after longing to leave her small island her entire life, soon finds her wish granted and discovers her important role she must fulfill or else her world will fall into ruin.
Author K. R. Hawkins currently resides in a small town in South Carolina and can often be found in the corner of a coffee shop, drinking a mocha, and letting her imagination guide her as she crafts her next story. Her favorite animal is her dog, Baxter, and in her downtime, the author enjoys creating art, paintings, and drawings whenever she isn’t busy writing.
“Avie is bored of her mundane life on Caslend Island,” writes Hawkins. “She wants to leave and see the world of Ezeron. However, her uncle will not let her leave for mysterious reasons. She never knew her parents. The only thing she has left of them is a strange pendant that has a sea maiden engraved on the casing.
“Truth is revealed to her, and she discovers that a deranged captain is after her and the necklace. Avie and her necklace are keys to finding the power of the sea. Avie soon finds herself on a journey to discover what she must do and what she must become before it is too late.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K.R. Hawkins’s new book is a compelling and riveting thrill ride that will keep the pages turning as Avie learns of her true destiny that will take her to the far reaches of Ezeron on a life-changing journey. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Hawkins weaves a brilliant adventure that is sure to leave readers spellbound on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Power of the Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
