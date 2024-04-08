Author K.R. Hawkins’s New Book, "The Power of the Sea," Follows a Young Woman Who Discovers Her Destiny That She Must Fulfill in Order to Protect the Sea and Her World

Recent release “The Power of the Sea” from Covenant Books author K.R. Hawkins is a fascinating tale that centers around Avie, who has grown tired of her island life and dreams of seeing the world. But when she discovers a dangerous enemy is after her and a mysterious necklace, Avie learns of her true destiny and sets off on the adventure of a lifetime.