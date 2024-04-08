Author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s New Book, "Written in the Stars," Explores America’s Past and Possible Future Based on Historical Accounts and Biblical Prophecy
Recent release “Written in the Stars: The Fate of America; A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book One” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor is a compelling and enthralling collection of stories that bring to life America’s history, as told by a fallen soldier during the Revolutionary War who has been allowed by God to tell the nation’s story.
Abilene, TX, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Ann Parker Naylor, a disabled veteran of the US Air Force with twenty years of service, has completed her new book, “Written in the Stars: The Fate of America; A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book One”: a fascinating novel that brings to life the true history of America, revealing how far the nation has come from its roots, and its potential future based on historical and Biblical accounts.
During her twenty-year career in the Air Force, author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor served during the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, eventually retiring with the rank of master sergeant. After retiring, the author continued her affiliation with the armed forces by working in civil service. She holds a master’s degree in psychology and is an ardent student of Bible prophecy. Naylor is married and has a son and two grandchildren, and greatly values God, her family, and her country.
“Written in the Stars: The Fate of America; A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book One” is the first in a series of books written by the author telling the story of America from Bunker Hill and Valley Forge to the present and beyond. These stories are told by a young soldier who died at Bunker Hill, the first major conflict of the American Revolutionary War, and was granted permission by God to tell America’s history from its beginning to the end times. These stories are told as they are lived out by the extended families of American patriots, often ripped from the headlines and based on Biblical prophecies and history and look forward toward the Second Coming of Christ and his millennial reign over Earth.
Naylor begins her tale, “2050 Christian Era, the Lord reigneth! Blessed be the name of the Lord!
“As I stand here in the holy city of Jerusalem and watch ambassadors of all nations as they come to offer tribute to the Messiah, the Holy One of Israel, the Lord God Almighty, King of kings and Lord of lords, the Savior and Redeemer of mankind, the Lord Jesus Christ, I thank God that he has allowed me to tell my story and the story of America as seen through the hearts, minds, and lives of a dozen or so extended families of patriots. These tales, presented as novels and short stories, span the timeframe of American history from pre-Revolutionary War days to the present and beyond, to the one-thousand-year millennial reign of Christ on earth. I thank God for granting me the privilege of becoming a historian, biographer, and storyteller of these tales of faith and family values and of the Judeo-Christian faith that built America.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s new book is inspired by the author’s deeply held patriotism and Judeo-Christian values, which she strongly believes are the foundation to American democracy. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Written in the Stars” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover America’s great history, and what must be done to protect it moving forward.
Readers can purchase “Written in the Stars: The Fate of America; A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
