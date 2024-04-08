Author Patrick Taylor’s New Book, "Best Custo: Part 1: Crack Cocaine," Centers Around One Man’s Journey to Leave Behind the Underworld of the Drug Game
Recent release “Best Custo: Part 1: Crack Cocaine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick Taylor is a thrilling drama that follows Tay, a young man who finds himself trapped in the world of drugs and secrets. Desperate to escape before getting sucked in further, Tay will do whatever it takes to break free and have the life he’s always envisioned for himself.
Livingston, TX, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Taylor, who currently resides in Livingston, Texas, with his two children and his mother, has completed his new book, “Best Custo: Part 1: Crack Cocaine”: a gripping saga that follows one man’s journey as he attempts to navigate the worlds of drugs, family, and relationships, all while trying to survive.
“Who’s his friend; who’s his foe?” writes Patrick. “Where murder is always an option and money is always the motive, Tay tries desperately to balance loyalty, family, the drug game, building an empire, and the two loves of his life—all while trying to get it in and get out before getting locked into a game where everyone has a hidden past or a secret. Nobody is who they say they are, and only a few understand why certain lines, like certain rules, have to be crossed and broken.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patrick Taylor’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on Tay’s journey, discovering harsh lessons of the world that just might cost Tay his life. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, Patrick weaves a spellbinding novel that is sure to keep the pages turning, and challenge readers at every turn.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Best Custo: Part 1: Crack Cocaine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
