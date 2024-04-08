Author Patrick Taylor’s New Book, "Best Custo: Part 1: Crack Cocaine," Centers Around One Man’s Journey to Leave Behind the Underworld of the Drug Game

Recent release “Best Custo: Part 1: Crack Cocaine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick Taylor is a thrilling drama that follows Tay, a young man who finds himself trapped in the world of drugs and secrets. Desperate to escape before getting sucked in further, Tay will do whatever it takes to break free and have the life he’s always envisioned for himself.