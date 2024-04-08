Jo Dawkins’s Newly Released "I Close My Eyes" Takes Young Readers on an Enchanting Safari Adventure
“I Close My Eyes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jo Dawkins is a captivating children's book that introduces young readers to the wonders of safaris, featuring vibrant illustrations, Swahili language learning, and a delightful journey through diverse regions of the world.
Detroit, MI, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Close My Eyes”: an educational adventure. “I Close My Eyes” is the creation of published author, Jo Dawkins, a native of Detroit who teaches mathematics at the middle school level.
Dawkins shares, “I Close My Eyes is a children’s book about animals found during safaris. The story uses words in Swahili, which can be a good introduction to parts of Africa or the rain forest. It also includes children from the regions of the world who speak Swahili. Countries that actively use Swahili are identified, and along with teaching some Swahili words, it includes some repeat rhymes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Dawkins’s new book combines the joy of storytelling with cultural exploration, making it an ideal addition to any young reader’s collection.
Consumers can purchase “I Close My Eyes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Close My Eyes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
