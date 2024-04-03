Top Energy Company Officials Address Over Four Hundred Natural Gas Industry Deal-Makers at the LDC Gas Forum Northeast
Houston, TX, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Toby Rice, President, CEO, EQT Corporation; Danny Rice, CEO, NET Power; Paul Ruppert, President, BHE Gas Transmission & Services; Kevin Little, Senior Vice President, Macquarie Energy; Steve Bruns, Sr VP of Tenaska Energy; Melissa Lavinson, Executive Director of the Office of Energy Transformation take the stage and also network with attendees.
Over four hundred energy industry professionals convene in June and will have a rare opportunity to hear firsthand perspectives and to network with top energy company officials from leading natural gas industry stakeholders. The 29th annual LDC Gas Forum Northeast takes place in Boston, MA June 10 – 12, 2024. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants meeting to gain insight, analyze, and conclude arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
The Program for this year’s event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Carbon Management Energy Innovations - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture, Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.). In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including market fundamentals (supply/demand), supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, gas buyer perspectives, and latest policy/regulatory diagnosis. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and selling natural gas. Beyond these overarching topics, the agenda is also designed to address issues to unique to the northeast U.S. natural gas market.
Besides the keynote presentations from the five C-Suite officials listed above, the overall content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Northeast consists of 2 1/2 days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. The agenda also includes several installments of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to reconnect and meet with existing and prospective customers.
This Forum focuses on northeast U.S. natural gas markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
