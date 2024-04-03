Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces New Conductor, Venue
Scottsdale, AZ, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic announced that Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski has joined the orchestra as its Principal Resident Conductor beginning with the 2024-2025 Concert Season, which starts Oct. 13.
Maestro Nikolovski graduated with majors in conducting and composition from the Saints Cyril and Methodius University of Skopje Faculty of Music, Macedonia and has conducted all over the world. “We are thrilled to have a conductor of his background join us,” says Joy Partridge, Executive Director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
Tickets are now available for the May 5 Scottsdale Philharmonic Beethoven Concert. The concert begins at 4 p.m., and will be held at the orchestra’s new performance home, La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale.
“Starting with this May 5 concert, all of our concerts will be held at La Casa de Cristo,” says Partridge. “It’s a beautiful venue that can hold 1,200 people and has ample, free parking. Our guest conductor for the May 5 concert is Nickolas Carlson.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic's musical selections for the May 5 concert will include:
- Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 with Pianist Svetlana Obregon Saens, a co-founder and owner of Ostinato Conservatory of Music. Saens enjoys a successful career as a pianist, collaborative artist, and educator, and is a prizewinner in many international competitions, including International Music Festival “Musica Classica” in Ruza, Russia and the 6th International Competition “Music Without Limits” in Lithuania.
- Suppé: Banditenstreiche Overture “If I Loved You” from Carousel with Soprano: Melissa Solomon
- Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to become a valley-wide symphony,” Partridge explains. “This is why we offer free live streaming for all concerts, low ticket prices, free tickets to all students and Active Military/Veterans, and anyone who needs financial assistance but still wants to experience the joy of classical music.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization. Although the group charges for tickets, this income only covers about 30 percent of the costs. Therefore, the other 70 percent of its support must come from individual donors. “If you appreciate classical music and would like to help us fulfill our mission, please visit the website to make a donation today,” Partridge says.
Tickets are available for $20-$35, and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available. Upcoming concert dates are Sundays June 30, Oct. 13 and Nov. 17. Attendees are asked to check the website for more details.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, or if you would like to participate through volunteering or fundraising efforts, or to make a donation, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
