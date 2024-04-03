New 2.4" IPS TFT LCD Displays at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. proudly unveils its newest line of IPS displays available in 240x320 resolution with options for interface, brightness, and touchscreen capability.
Elgin, IL, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Newhaven Display releases six new 2.4” size, In-Plane Switching (IPS) displays to their LCD TFT product line. With IPS technology, these displays are capable of truer color reproduction, better optical characteristics, and better image consistency from any viewing angle. There are two different brightness options to choose from: a standard brightness model and a high brightness model with up to 1200 nits that’s sunlight readable. In addition to brightness options, there are two touchscreen options including resistive and capacitive touch. The capacitive touchscreen gives a more premium appearance when using this display in applications and will elevate user experience with multi-touch capability. Additional benefits of the capacitive touch model include a built-in I2C interface and durable cover glass.
These 2.4” IPS displays provide additional design improvements including built-in EMI shielding and a top bezel frame for added protection. They offer user-selectable parallel or serial interface modes for flexibility within multiple project requirements. This allows the displays to be compatible with multiple development platforms such as Arduino development boards. This new product line was engineered with compatibility in mind. The new design has the same mechanical footprint as the TN display, making them compatible with existing overlays, enclosures, and other assembly components of the TN display, allowing easy integration into your existing projects. Engineered to redefine excellence in a compact form, this new line of 2.4” displays will elevate any project.
Features
· 2.4” IPS screens
· 240x320 pixel resolution
· Sunlight readable, high brightness option
· Full viewing angles
· 8-bit/16-bit parallel or 3-wire SPI interface
· Capacitive, resistive or no touchscreen
· Built-in ST7789VI Driver IC
· Built-in EMI Shielding
· Compatible with 2.4” TN Models
Product Part Numbers:
NHD-2.4-240320AF-CSXP-CTP
NHD-2.4-240320AF-CSXP-T
NHD-2.4-240320AF-CSXP
NHD-2.4-240320AF-CTXP-CTP
NHD-2.4-240320AF-CTXP-T
NHD-2.4-240320AF-CTXP
For more information about these 2.4” IPS displays and to explore the full range of features and specifications, please visit their website or contact them.
About Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display has been providing the highest quality digital displays and custom design services since 2001. Today, Newhaven Display is one the most trusted names in engineering and provides displays such as LCD, TFT, OLED, VFD along with development tools, accessories, and custom display solutions to customers worldwide. Newhaven Display’s US-based headquarters in Illinois, host an innovative team working together to develop products and assist customers in designing superior displays for any industry.
Contact
Newhaven Display International
Jyot Kuhfeldt
847-844-8795
https://newhavendisplay.com
Jyot Kuhfeldt
847-844-8795
https://newhavendisplay.com
