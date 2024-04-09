Authors Merle and Charlotte Cooper’s New Book, "Christ Jesus the Rock," Will Take Readers Through Both the Bible to Trace the Identity of God as "The Rock of Israel"

Recent release “Christ Jesus the Rock: An adventure through the Old and New Testament Tracing the identification of God as ‘The Rock of Israel.’” from Covenant Books authors Merle and Charlotte Cooper is a thought-provoking examination of the Holy Word to discover the rock that Christ promised to build his church upon.