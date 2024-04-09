Authors Merle and Charlotte Cooper’s New Book, "Christ Jesus the Rock," Will Take Readers Through Both the Bible to Trace the Identity of God as "The Rock of Israel"
Recent release “Christ Jesus the Rock: An adventure through the Old and New Testament Tracing the identification of God as ‘The Rock of Israel.’” from Covenant Books authors Merle and Charlotte Cooper is a thought-provoking examination of the Holy Word to discover the rock that Christ promised to build his church upon.
Lincoln, CA, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Merle Cooper, a retired Air Force chaplain who holds degrees from Penn State, New York Theological Seminary, and San Francisco Theological Seminary, and Charlotte Cooper, an encaustic painter who graduated from UCLA and California State University, have completed their new book, “Christ Jesus the Rock: An adventure through the Old and New Testament Tracing the identification of God as ‘The Rock of Israel.’”: a fascinating exploration of Biblical text to define what the concept of “The Rock of Israel” means, and how it relates to Christ’s declaration to build his church.
Merle and Charlotte write, “In order to see the truth of this great affirmation as clearly as Jesus’s disciples did, we need to know what they knew and step into the context of Peter’s world. Let us try to see what any ordinary observant first-century Jew would have known on the significance of the rock.
“When we know what Jesus meant—and what Peter understood—by ‘this rock,’ we can understand the most basic idea about Christ. In the same way that we know that the Earth revolves around the sun (and not as people assumed for so long, the other way around), Peter knew that Jesus was God—the underlying reality of all existence, the foundation, and the rock.
“This is a quest, a mystery to be uncovered, clue by clue. It takes us from the old father, Jacob, blessing his long-lost son Joseph, through the wilderness journey where Moses struck the rock and water gushed out, and into the Promised Land where David sang praise to his rock and his deliverer.
“We will look at the prophecy of Isaiah and at Daniel’s vision of the rock that became a mountain and what that meant to the world powers of his time. We will examine the conversation Jesus had with Peter and the comments about it in Romans and Corinthians. We will end with the ringing call to courage, which Peter, by then old and seasoned in the faith, wrote.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Merle and Charlotte Cooper’s new book is an eye-opening journey that will help readers to discover the truth behind Jesus’s words as found in the Gospels pertaining to the rock upon which his church shall be built, and what exactly this “rock” truly is. Drawing upon years of ministry and personal research, Merle and Charlotte share their findings in the hope that their writing will resonate with readers from all walks of life and help them to find their way to Christ’s church and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Christ Jesus the Rock: An adventure through the Old and New Testament Tracing the identification of God as ‘The Rock of Israel.’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
