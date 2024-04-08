Author Garrett Bigelow’s New Book, "Given to an Army Ant," is an Engaging Story All About Different Animals That Represent a Letter of the Alphabet

Recent release “Given to an Army Ant” from Newman Springs Publishing author Garrett Bigelow is a charming and enlightening series that helps readers explore the alphabet by introducing them to interesting animals whose names each start with a different letter. As readers progress, they’ll discover that each animal has an exciting adventure that helps to emphasize the letter they represent.