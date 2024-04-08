Author Garrett Bigelow’s New Book, "Given to an Army Ant," is an Engaging Story All About Different Animals That Represent a Letter of the Alphabet
Recent release “Given to an Army Ant” from Newman Springs Publishing author Garrett Bigelow is a charming and enlightening series that helps readers explore the alphabet by introducing them to interesting animals whose names each start with a different letter. As readers progress, they’ll discover that each animal has an exciting adventure that helps to emphasize the letter they represent.
New York, NY, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Garrett Bigelow, a creative type who holds a lifelong passion for reading, has completed his new book, “Given to an Army Ant”: a delightful tale designed for young readers that takes them through the entire English alphabet, with a unique animal representing each letter that goes on a thrilling adventure.
Born in Ohio, author Garrett John Bigelow moved to Utah at just three months of age. Growing up, he loved to read and throughout his school years he read everything in the school libraries, even writing a few of his own books. Garrett also enjoyed drawing and taught himself to play the guitar.
“‘The Army Ant’ is a follow-along children’s book, with each animal representing a letter of the alphabet,” writes Garrett. “As the story progresses, the animals will go on thrilling adventures and encounter new friends along the way. It is a fun education journey for kids to enjoy just 'Follow Along!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Garrett Bigelow’s riveting tale is the perfect tool for readers of all ages to help them learn their ABCs through a fun and unique story. With colorful artwork to help bring each animal and letter to life, “Given to an Army Ant” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers while imparting the important knowledge of the alphabet.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Given to an Army Ant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
