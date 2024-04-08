Author RM Suhuncheck’s New Book, "Till the Bitter End," Presents the Author’s Fascinating Story About His Twenty-Three Years as an Assistant Principal
Recent release “Till the Bitter End” from Newman Springs Publishing author RM Suhuncheck uses true stories and conversations to illustrate how poor leadership transformed a once proud school district into Pittsville.
New York, NY, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RM Suhuncheck completed his new book, “Till the Bitter End”: an eye-opening work that shares the twists and turns of the author’s career. Working for twelve principals, in spans that ranged from two months to seven and a half years, enabled him to develop his own set of strategies, learn what ideas worked, and accumulate enough stories that made him angry, made him laugh, and motivated him to write his story.
Author RM Suhuncheck writes, “My top priority was to be actively involved in learning about the daily operation of the building and, very importantly, to learn about the teachers. Every day, I attempted, and quite often succeeded, in visiting every classroom two or three times a day. These informal observations, where I would observe a lesson for fifteen to twenty minutes, exposed me to various teaching strategies and techniques. I was learning a lot.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, RM Suhuncheck’s candid work offers insight into the experience of being an assistant principal for a long period of time.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase “Till the Bitter End” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
