Author Clinton Gene Davis’s New Book, "Legend of the New Jack Sixty," is a Coming-of-Age Story Related to the Author’s Grandparents’ and Parents’ Generations
Recent release “Legend of the New Jack Sixty” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clinton Gene Davis is a work inspired by the author growing up listening to the stories of how his parents lived as teenagers and young adults, the skillset that they had which helped them make a way for themselves when they arrived in Detroit, Michigan, in the fall season of 1952.
Detroit, MI, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clinton Gene Davis, a writer and poet, has completed his new book, “Legend of the New Jack Sixty”: a mesmerizing work that shares the story of how the author’s parents left a small town in the deep South, wanting a better opportunity for work and living. Education and a chance to build a better life for their children caused them to press their way to the big city.
Author Clinton Gene Davis writes, “Moving to Detroit, Michigan smelt like freedom, if freedom smelt like barbecued beef ribs, roasted corn on the cob, stewed collard and mustard greens, and home-baked sweet potato pie. If it smelled like that, then Detroit smelt pretty good, especially for two hardworking young men—men that understood love and responsibility.”
He continues, “Give me love and lots of it. What right-thinking person would not want love and lots of it? People want love from their pets, automobiles, furniture—oh, and yes, love from the trees. Oops, I digress, please forgive me. Back to the story. It is all about love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clinton Gene Davis’s engaging work invites readers to discover how the author’s parents made their way through life.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Legend of the New Jack Sixty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
