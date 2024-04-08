Author Clinton Gene Davis’s New Book, "Legend of the New Jack Sixty," is a Coming-of-Age Story Related to the Author’s Grandparents’ and Parents’ Generations

Recent release “Legend of the New Jack Sixty” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clinton Gene Davis is a work inspired by the author growing up listening to the stories of how his parents lived as teenagers and young adults, the skillset that they had which helped them make a way for themselves when they arrived in Detroit, Michigan, in the fall season of 1952.