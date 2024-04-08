Robert Palumbo’s New Book, “When Darkness Falls A Shadow over America,” is a Compelling Look at the Current Challenges and Ongoing Threats to American Freedom
Edmond, OK, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Palumbo, who is now retired after a fifty-year career in aviation, twenty of which was spent in the Air Force, has completed his most recent book, “When Darkness Falls A Shadow over America”: a gripping and eye-opening exploration designed to wake up Americans to the current threats to freedom, and how to restore the nation’s freedom and democracy before it’s too late.
After graduating high school, author Robert Palumbo joined the Air Force, something he had planned to do since childhood. He served twelve months at Bien Hoa Air Base in Vietnam and would return to support the evacuation of Saigon in 1975. After twenty-years in the United States Air Force, during which time the author traversed much of America and the globe, Robert went on to spend twenty years working in civilian aviation, and eventually spent ten years in civil service at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.
“It is my sincere desire in this writing to somehow inspire action by those who read it,” shares Robert. “At this writing, our nation teeters on the edge of a knife. Elements of destruction from within, I feel, have never been so strong in America’s history. We are, I fear, one step from losing the rights and freedoms provided to us by our Founding Fathers. I see the very fabric of our constitution under attack by a government where all power lies in the coercive efforts of the few or just one! This situation should scare any red-blooded American and stir up a righteous anger toward it. Are we to become a nation run by despotic rulers, where the common man is just a subject or a country of nation-states similar to that of old Europe, where we are red versus blue? May God forbid!
“Here I will attempt to give justice to the subjects covered. My goal is not just to state facts and figures, although these are included, but to draw out and put forward the wisdom of those great men and women who founded this country and wrote its governing edicts. I have found that seldom will a person take the time and put forth the effort to investigate for themselves what really is the truth. I am not judging here, as I was guilty of the same problem. But what I have found out over the years since I took charge of my own inputs is, truth is truth and can never be untruth, no matter what the subject.
“When I look at our great nation today, I wonder if what it has to offer those who immigrate to it has not diminished. Is there truly an offering of real freedoms, rights, and opportunities, or is this just smoke and mirrors, with the reality being that our nation is headed toward the problems that many are trying to get away from? America is quickly losing its grip on the constitutional framework it was built upon. Our freedoms demand that we all do our part to reestablish it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Palumbo’s book is based upon years of the author’s personal experiences in both serving his country and living as a civilian, and how he has witnessed America change throughout the decades. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Robert shares his writings in the hope that his work will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to rise up and work to restore their freedoms before they’re gone for good.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “When Darkness Falls A Shadow over America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
