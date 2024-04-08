Donna Jean Niemeir’s Newly Released “FAITH, FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Nana and Grandpa’s Legacy” is a Fascinating Family History for Generations to Come
“FAITH, FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Nana and Grandpa’s Legacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Jean Niemeir is an enjoyable celebration of personal and cultural heritage that spans generations.
Shingletown, CA, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “FAITH, FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Nana and Grandpa’s Legacy”: a heartwarming exploration of the small moments that led to generations of love. “FAITH, FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Nana and Grandpa’s Legacy” is the creation of published author, Donna Jean Niemeir, a dedicated wife who shares a growing family with two living children, sixteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren with her loving husband of over fifty-five years.
Niemeir shares, “Nana (Edna) was born in 1888, and Grandpa (Edwin) was born in 1891. Their story starts back in 1861 in Dierdorf, Germany, with their grandparents.
“Their family generations lived through immigration to America, the Civil War, a new century, World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II. They lived in the midst of major difficulties in their lives.
“Learning from their parents and grandparents, Edwin and Edna each developed a strong personal faith and a close-knit family and marriage. With God’s wisdom, they passed down that legacy to their children and grandchildren and many future generations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Jean Niemeir’s new book delves deep into the intricate tapestry of generations, exploring profound connections and challenges. With a keen understanding of the evolving dynamics that shape each era, Niemeir skillfully weaves together narratives of resilience, love, and spiritual growth, offering readers a poignant journey through the timeless threads that bind us across generations.
Consumers can purchase “FAITH, FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Nana and Grandpa’s Legacy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FAITH, FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Nana and Grandpa’s Legacy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories