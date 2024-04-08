Ericka A. Banks’s Newly Released “Momma Prays: Featuring the lullaby 'Sleep and Dream'” is a Sweet Celebration of a Mothers Prayer for Her Children

“Momma Prays: Featuring the lullaby “Sleep and Dream”” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ericka A. Banks is a heartwarming and lyrical exploration of the many times throughout the day a mother prays for her child in thankfulness to God.