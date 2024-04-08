Ana Kellerman-Douglas’s Newly Released "Josie’s Stories: Jumping" is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy’s Exhilarating Love for Jumping
“Josie’s Stories: Jumping” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ana Kellerman-Douglas is sweet story of the simply pleasures of life as a precocious young boy shares his thoughts on the joys of jumping.
Dalzell, SC, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Josie’s Stories: Jumping”: a lighthearted tale that reminds readers of the joys of staying active. “Josie’s Stories: Jumping” is the creation of published author, Ana Kellerman-Douglas, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has served in various communities as a registered nurse after graduating from Marymount College in Virginia.
Kellerman-Douglas shares, “Josie is a young boy who loves to jump up and down. As a new day begins, he springs into action; with a joyous 'Good morning,' he greets everyone around him. Daily he wakes up with a plan, and as quickly as possible, he will jump into action.
“As he faces this brand-new day, his attention is quickly drawn to the birds and the butterflies as they are freely flying around.
“Today I will fly, he thought.
“He then realizes he has no wings.
“He is amazed when he notices how different he is from the birds and butterflies. He has arms and legs, and he can jump. And so begins his journey to soaring through the skies.
“This heartwarming story brings out the love that Josie has for his little brother, Joyner. He returns from his flight so he can join him as they soar.
“This book is a must for young children and children of all ages who love to jump. It is a fun picture book to read. It will help each child realize how wonderfully made they are and how far they can go with just a little imagination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ana Kellerman-Douglas’s new book will delight young readers with a similar passion for jumping.
Consumers can purchase “Josie’s Stories: Jumping” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Josie’s Stories: Jumping,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
