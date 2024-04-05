Author Wesley Stein’s New Book, "New Beginnings," Follows a Sixteen-Year-Old Whose Normal Life Changes Forever After an Incident One Night

Recent release “New Beginnings” from Page Publishing author Wesley Stein introduces Xander Williams, a normal sixteen-year-old who goes to school, works a boring job at the local grocery store, and has great friends and parents that drive him crazy but ultimately, he loves dearly. However, an incident changes his normal life forever.