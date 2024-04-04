"Grand Duchess Anastasia: Still a Mystery?" by J Froebel-Parker, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Grand Duchess Anastasia: Still a Mystery?" by J Froebel-Parker. This book is published by Vindicta Publishing, a joint venture between Histria Books and CD Media, dedicated to outstanding non-fiction works related to history, politics, and international affairs.
Could Anastasia have survived? Over a century has passed since Tsar Nicholas II, his family, and retinue were executed by Cheka forces in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Russian Urals. Historians, theologians, and revered mavens of “Romanovia,” all reiterate sacrosanct versions of the event, immortalized in writing, stage, and film depictions. However, the Russian Orthodox Church still hedges about giving a definitive declaration of whose bones they possess and how history should be written.
Persistent rumors that Anastasia, perhaps with Alexei, had survived, seem to fit the standard of Occam’s Razor. It is the easiest, even if the most rejected, most vilified, and most unfathomable answer. “Evgenia Smetisko” defies denial. Robert Schmitt, an early founder of visual face recognition (VFR), announced after 2D/3D analyses, “Anastasia and she are obviously the same woman.”
The reader will be intrigued to learn about the author’s journey to uncover “Smetisko’s” identity and enlightened to read her own memoirs included in this book. Her life prior to the Revolution, subsequent exile, deprivation, escape, hardships, the strength of her faith, and commitment to life will embolden readers in our equally perilous times.
(Johannes) Froebel-Parker graduated from a small town Central School in Marathon, New York. He taught English as a New Language for almost 3 decades in an upstate New York Central School District.
Grand Duchess of Anastasia, by J Froebel-Parker, 372 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-396-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Could Anastasia have survived? Over a century has passed since Tsar Nicholas II, his family, and retinue were executed by Cheka forces in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Russian Urals. Historians, theologians, and revered mavens of “Romanovia,” all reiterate sacrosanct versions of the event, immortalized in writing, stage, and film depictions. However, the Russian Orthodox Church still hedges about giving a definitive declaration of whose bones they possess and how history should be written.
Persistent rumors that Anastasia, perhaps with Alexei, had survived, seem to fit the standard of Occam’s Razor. It is the easiest, even if the most rejected, most vilified, and most unfathomable answer. “Evgenia Smetisko” defies denial. Robert Schmitt, an early founder of visual face recognition (VFR), announced after 2D/3D analyses, “Anastasia and she are obviously the same woman.”
The reader will be intrigued to learn about the author’s journey to uncover “Smetisko’s” identity and enlightened to read her own memoirs included in this book. Her life prior to the Revolution, subsequent exile, deprivation, escape, hardships, the strength of her faith, and commitment to life will embolden readers in our equally perilous times.
(Johannes) Froebel-Parker graduated from a small town Central School in Marathon, New York. He taught English as a New Language for almost 3 decades in an upstate New York Central School District.
Grand Duchess of Anastasia, by J Froebel-Parker, 372 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-396-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories