TMSA Student Aashritha Wins 1st Prize for Special Award
Aashritha from TMSA Triangle won 1st prize for one special award which is given by NC One Water and also won a special award given by North Carolina Center for Afterschool Program at the NC Science and Engineering Fair.
Cary, NC, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 5th grader, Aashritha Karthik Kamu from Triangle Math and Science Academy competed in State level Science and Engineering fair for elementary division which has 5 categories: Biological Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics and English and Technology.
For elementary divisions there is no 1st overall, 2nd overall or 3rd overall by category unlike Junior or Senior divisions. The National Science Foundation gives out the below awards for elementary:
Handful of exemplary plaques, handful of honorary mentions, grand awards and special awards. This is across all projects submitted as one single group.
Aashritha won 1st prize for one special award which is given by NC One Water (formerly known as NC AWWA-WEA, and is a volunteer association operating jointly under one board of trustees as a section of the American Water Works Association and a member association of the water environment federation).
She also won a special award given by North Carolina Center for Afterschool Program (NCCAP) for "Creative solutions in STEM."
Aashritha's project title is "How does oil spill negatively affect the growth of aquatic flora?"
In Aashritha's own words: "Last year, we went to an aquarium in Kure Beach called Fort Fisher. There, a guide told me about the detrimental effects of oil spill on Ocean. This sparked my curiosity and I went home and researched more about this. When the science fair rolled out I knew I wanted to do research on this. I hope my project brings awareness among my peers about this grossly underlooked issue. I plan to continue researching on the problems around pollution and hope to be a voice for conservation among my peers".
This is Aashritha's first time competing in School, regional and State fair. She will be back again next year hoping to go further through her research.
"With the energy I felt in that one room, I cannot wait for the day where we the kids change the world for better!" said Aashritha after receiving the award expressing her feelings.
