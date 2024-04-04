Knouse Foods Celebrates 75 Years of Heritage and History
Peach Glen, PA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Knouse Foods, a leading producer of high-quality apple sauce, pie fillings, and apple juices in the food industry, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Over the years, Knouse Foods’ two most popular brands, Musselman’s Apple Sauce and Lucky Leaf Fruit Fillings, have grown in popularity and gained national attention for their commitment to providing families with delicious and nutritious food options, using only the finest fruits and ingredients.
Founded by a cooperative of over 250 fruit farming families in 1949, Knouse Foods continues to be a grower-owned and operated cooperative of family farms dedicated to providing consumers the highest quality products, while continuing to be an industry leader in new product innovation, constantly developing new items and flavors to meet the needs of its customers.
Recent Product Launches include:
Musselman’s No Sugar Added Apple Sauce line - These single-serve cups are made from 100% American-grown apples and contain no added sugar, artificial flavors, or colors. They are Non-GMO, Gluten Free, and contain Vitamin C to maintain freshness.
Lucky Leaf Red Raspberry Fruit Filling or Topping – Made with perfectly ripened red raspberries, this premium filling delivers the authentic taste of homemade. It's ideal for a wide range of delicious desserts.
"Here at Knouse Foods, we are immensely proud to celebrate our 75th anniversary," said Rich DiFrischia, CEO. “Our journey over the years has been shaped by the dedication of our family of employees, the support of our customers, and the relentless pursuit of making products of the highest quality; values that have guided us since day one.”
For more information about Knouse Foods and its products, please visit www.knouse.com.
About Knouse Foods: Knouse Foods is a leading producer of premium fruit products, dedicated to delivering the finest quality and flavor to families across the nation.
Contact: Scott Briggs | Vice President of Human Resources & Communications | Knouse Foods Inc. | (717) 677-8181 Ext.1049 | scott.briggs@knouse.com
