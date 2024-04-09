Author Dan Diasio’s New Book, "Of Hearts and Dreams," Follows a Woman’s Riveting Journey to Balance Her Home and Work Life While Also Entangled in an Affair with Her Boss
Recent release “Of Hearts and Dreams” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dan Diasio is a gripping drama that centers around Gabriella, a young woman with an ambitious mindset and a bright future that comes into question when an affair with her charming boss risks nearly everything she’s worked towards.
Stuart, FL, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dan Diasio, a multi-published author of columns, newsletters, books, and both music and lyrics, has completed his new book, “Of Hearts and Dreams”: a fascinating novel that centers around one woman’s struggles as she attempts to balance a steamy love affair and the life of her dreams with her reality and possible future.
Diasio writes, “This is a novel about Gabriella, a fictitious young single parent who is surrounded by my real-life family…truly a blend of strife, endurance, and passion. Her heartwarming homelife contrasts with a battling business life and challenging love affair with Dax, her suave, handsome South American boss who has deep secrets of his own.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dan Diasio’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as readers follow Gabriella down a twisted path of lust and desire, only to be met with harsh truths that she’ll have to face in order to survive. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Diasio weaves an unforgettable experience that will keep readers on the edge of their seat with each twist and turn, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Of Hearts and Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
