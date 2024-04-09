Author Dan Diasio’s New Book, "Of Hearts and Dreams," Follows a Woman’s Riveting Journey to Balance Her Home and Work Life While Also Entangled in an Affair with Her Boss

Recent release “Of Hearts and Dreams” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dan Diasio is a gripping drama that centers around Gabriella, a young woman with an ambitious mindset and a bright future that comes into question when an affair with her charming boss risks nearly everything she’s worked towards.