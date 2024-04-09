Jim Nave’s Newly Released “Very Good: God’s Plan for You, in You, and through You” is an Inspiring Devotional That Explores the Truth of Salvation
“Very Good: God’s Plan for You, in You, and through You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Nave is a thought-provoking resource for personal and group discussion that will aid readers in their personal and spiritual growth.
Plymouth, CA, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Very Good: God’s Plan for You, in You, and through You”: a thoughtful reflection on key components of the Christian faith. “Very Good: God’s Plan for You, in You, and through You” is the creation of published author, Jim Nave, the founder and president of Reveal Him Ministries, a global ministry which is committed to revealing the goodness of God to the world. He has been married to his wife, Teresa, for forty years, has five children and fifteen grandchildren. He has an AA degree in biblical studies and a BA degree in theology from Andersonville Theological Seminary.
Nave shares, “Very Good is the direct result of an encounter I had with the Holy Spirit, where he directed me to find everything I believed about God’s nature, design, and purpose for humanity in Scripture. The six years I spent studying the Word radically changed my life.
“During this time, I discovered:
“· God’s very good original plan for man;
· the effects that Satan’s deception has had on mankind as man was separated from the nature and purpose of God, causing them to live as slaves to sin, Satan, and death;
· how the finished work of Christ restored God’s original plan for man, restoring us back into the image and likeness of God so that we can live the abundant life he designed for us and fulfill our divine purpose of revealing God’s glory on the earth; and
· how God intended for us to use our faith to believe and receive every redemptive promise that was already provided for by God’s grace.
Second Corinthians 1:20 (NLT) says, “For all of God’s promises have been fulfilled in Christ with a resounding ‘Yes!’ And through Christ, our ‘Amen (which means "Yes") ascends to God for his glory.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Nave’s new book will aid readers in their understanding of and connection with Christ and God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “Very Good: God’s Plan for You, in You, and through You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Very Good: God’s Plan for You, in You, and through You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
