Mara Aurora’s Newly Released “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” is an Imaginative Adventure with Unexpected Surprises
“Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mara Aurora is an exciting adventure across a unique landscape as a young boy finds himself on a quest to reunite two friends.
New York, NY, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow”: a delightful tale of friendship, bravery, and overcoming our fears. “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” is the creation of published author, Mara Aurora, who resides in Southern California with her husband, two teenage boys, and two dogs. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Azusa Pacific University
Mara Aurora shares, “The story is about the power of a child that he or she has not even experienced yet. This resilient little boy has to overcome novel situations, including fear of the unknown. As he falls into a deep sleep, he is encountered by a kind, unexpected character who looks completely unlike anyone he knows, but this character, Faucet, needs to go on an adventure to find his best friend desperately. With the power of this little boy, he will be able to accomplish his mission. But without the little boy, nothing would ever be able to take flight. The little boy, in return, gains a friend and a new confidence within himself that he cannot wait for others to see. In the end, he knows he can call on his friend if he would ever like to join again. It creates a sense of power in this little boy to glow, shine, and stand out above others because that is his destiny as others can relate to their destiny on their journey no matter their age.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mara Aurora’s new book provides readers with a fun narrative that offers a subtle lesson on faith for all.
Consumers can purchase “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
