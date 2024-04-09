Pat Cruz’s Newly Released “Destination: Kingdom’s Mansion: A Personal Journey and God’s Sovereignty” is a Powerful Reflection on Life’s Highs and Lows
“Destination: Kingdom’s Mansion: A Personal Journey and God’s Sovereignty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Cruz is a thoughtful reflection on the peaks and valleys that have led the author to a fresh season of determined faith regardless of the stumbling blocks found along the way.
New York, NY, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Destination: Kingdom’s Mansion: A Personal Journey and God’s Sovereignty”: a helpful message of encouragement for anyone struggling to remain committed to Christ. “Destination: Kingdom’s Mansion: A Personal Journey and God’s Sovereignty” is the creation of published author, Pat Cruz, a dedicated mother and grandmother who holds a master’s degree in nursing and is certified nationally as a pediatric nurse practitioner and a neonatal intensive care nurse.
Cruz shares, “I’ve learned through the school of hard knocks that life’s journey is planned by God and not our own.
“My nuclear family, friends, and Christian exposure influenced the person that I became. I’ve learned that God’s plans are not thwarted by our self-determination and direction. Eventually, I saw life through God’s lens and gained a spiritual perspective over time. Through my life’s journey of free will, undesirable outcomes emerged. In retrospect, I suffered the consequences because I had a rebellious nature toward my God.
“I married men who were incompatible and unequally yoked, which was my cross to bear. I point to incidents and occurrences that lead to failed marriages.
“But the good news is that I finally embraced the truth and turned to my first love, Jesus Christ. I spiritually connected to the good book written by men of faith. I felt compelled to share the story of God’s plan of redemption through His Son, Jesus Christ. I learned that His yoke is easy and that His burden is light.
“Now I implore you to never give up if you mess up, fall off, or slide off the train. It’s your choice, and your life is in the balance of a positive or negative outcome. If you choose disbelief, your destination is with the adversary. If you choose Christ, you’re on your way toward the Kingdom’s Mansion on the Happy Day Express.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Cruz’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves feeling disconnected or lost from God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Destination: Kingdom’s Mansion: A Personal Journey and God’s Sovereignty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Destination: Kingdom’s Mansion: A Personal Journey and God’s Sovereignty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
