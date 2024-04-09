Cherri Wemlinger, Ph.D.’s Newly Released “Thomas and the 'Great Kitchen Fire': Book One” is an Inspirational Teaching Narrative
“Thomas and the 'Great Kitchen Fire': Book One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cherri Wemlinger, Ph.D. imparts valuable life lessons, encouraging readers to reflect on the potential outcomes of their decisions and inspiring a thoughtful approach to navigating challenges.
Troutman, NC, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thomas and the 'Great Kitchen Fire': Book One”: an engaging narrative that examines themes of responsibility and decision-making. “Thomas and the 'Great Kitchen Fire': Book One” is the creation of published author, Cherri Wemlinger, Ph.D., who was born and raised in Oklahoma. She became a Christian at the age of six and has remained steadfast in her faith throughout her life. She is the mother of four children, which she homeschooled from kindergarten through high school, and seven grandchildren. When her last child graduated from high school, she decided to go to college and complete a PhD in history to teach at the college level.
Dr. Wemlinger shares, “Being nine years old is very exciting, especially for a curious young man like Thomas who enjoys exploring the world around him. As is sometimes the case, exploration and experimentation can lead to amazing discoveries or tremendous disasters. It was on one of those fateful days, when Thomas was exploring a new way to make paint at home, that one of those 'tremendous disasters' occurred. Trouble was not new to Thomas, but on this day, he would discover a very important lesson about the importance of thinking before you act. The day of the great kitchen fire proved to be not only a tremendous disaster but also an amazing discovery.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cherri Wemlinger, Ph.D.’s new book is an enjoyable first installment to the author’s planned The Thinking Tree Series featuring vibrant artwork crafted by Erik Wemlinger, PH.D.
Consumers can purchase “Thomas and the 'Great Kitchen Fire': Book One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thomas and the 'Great Kitchen Fire': Book One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
