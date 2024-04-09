Kristen Seuferer’s New Book, “Where Did The Baby Go?” is a Poignant Tale to Help Teach Young Readers What It Means When Expecting Parents Lose a Baby
New York, NY, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kristen Seuferer has completed her most recent book, “Where Did The Baby Go?”: a heartfelt tale about a young boy who is expecting to be a big brother, but learns that the new baby has been called to Heaven before even being born.
Kristen shares, “This book is for families that have miscarriages, stillbirths, or any other unimaginable event that takes a little one away from them and they are left trying to explain to other little ones why they don’t have a baby anymore.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kristen Seuferer’s book is the perfect tool for those who are struggling to explain to children why it is that expectant mothers sometimes are unable to have their babies, and where they go when that happens.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Where Did The Baby Go?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories