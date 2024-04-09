Author Martin Orlando 2’s New Book, "A Maze Behind a Doubt," Follows a Couple and Their Friends Who Must Search for the Truth in Unexpected Places While on Vacation
Recent release “A Maze Behind a Doubt” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Orlando 2 is a compelling novel that continues the story of Johnny, a young man who has searched to find himself in life’s everchanging maze. Now on vacation with friends, he’ll find himself and the others trapped in a new maze, with new answers waiting to be discovered.
Mesa, AZ, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Martin Orlando 2, who attended Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey and worked in the retail business for thirty-seven years until retirement, has completed his new book, “A Maze Behind a Doubt”: a fascinating tale of four friends whose summer vacation turns from a relaxing trip into a mysterious quest that will leave them stumbling for the truth as they attempt to navigate yet another maze in life’s journey.
“The journey continues for Johnny and his friends,” writes Martin. “Johnny and Anna and Victor and Suzy go on a long summer vacation. They find many exciting things leading to another maze. At the finish, they find a dancer. She is behind some mist and haze.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Martin Orlando 2’s enthralling tale is a sequel to the author’s previous work, “The Maze of Anything,” and is sure to keep the pages turning as secrets are revealed and Johnny and his friends begin to question everything they’ve ever known. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “A Maze Behind a Doubt” will keep readers spellbound, eager for more as Johnny inches ever closer to the ultimate truth.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Maze Behind a Doubt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
