Author Martin Orlando 2’s New Book, "A Maze Behind a Doubt," Follows a Couple and Their Friends Who Must Search for the Truth in Unexpected Places While on Vacation

Recent release “A Maze Behind a Doubt” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Orlando 2 is a compelling novel that continues the story of Johnny, a young man who has searched to find himself in life’s everchanging maze. Now on vacation with friends, he’ll find himself and the others trapped in a new maze, with new answers waiting to be discovered.