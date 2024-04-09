Author Morgan Swartz’s New Book, "Out of Darkness Into Light," is a Captivating Story of How One Woman Found Love and a New Outlook on Life Through God’s Mercy

Recent release “Out of Darkness into Light” from Covenant Books author Morgan Swartz is an eye-opening story based on true events that follows a young girl from adolescence to adulthood and chronicles her incredible path to overcoming addictions and committing her life to Christ even in the most unlikely circumstances.