Author Morgan Swartz’s New Book, "Out of Darkness Into Light," is a Captivating Story of How One Woman Found Love and a New Outlook on Life Through God’s Mercy
Recent release “Out of Darkness into Light” from Covenant Books author Morgan Swartz is an eye-opening story based on true events that follows a young girl from adolescence to adulthood and chronicles her incredible path to overcoming addictions and committing her life to Christ even in the most unlikely circumstances.
Silver Lake, KS, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Morgan Swartz, an engaging Catholic speaker and founder of Joyinhope, has completed her new book, “Out of Darkness into Light”: a powerful and thought-provoking story of one woman’s journey to overcome the darkness of addiction in her life through the shining light and love of Christ, serving as a testimony to hope with a timeless message that no one is beyond God’s help.
Since earning a Bachelor of Arts in theology from Benedictine College in 2018, author Morgan Swartz has spent time in religious education, youth ministry, and young adult ministry. She currently resides in Kansas with her husband and son. Through founding Joyinhope, which features videos, podcasts, and a blog on various Christian topics, Morgan’s mission is to bring light to the dark by creating content that uplifts and inspires people to live happier, holier lives. In addition to this ministry, Morgan travels the world speaking at retreats and conferences, sharing her love for the Lord.
“This is a story about light—specifically, the light of Christ—and how it has manifested itself in my life,” writes Swartz. “It seems to me that this light can’t be fully understood unless we first consider its counterpart, the dark. The things that leave us feeling frightened and crying out for ‘Aunty Em.’ The times when we feel most helpless and alone, when it seems like it’s never going to get better, like no one cares, like we’re in a deep, dark tunnel with no way out.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Morgan Swartz’s new book is a heartfelt and compelling novel that will help readers discover how they too can overcome any challenges they may experience in life through placing their faith in Christ. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Out of Darkness into Light” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Out of Darkness into Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
