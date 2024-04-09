Author Terry Tess’s New Book, "The Boy Jesus," is a Riveting Story All About the Early Years of Jesus’ Childhood Before He Fulfilled His Destiny as God’s Son

Recent release “The Boy Jesus” from Covenant Books author Terry Tess is a delightful tale that centers around Jesus throughout his childhood, showing what kind of child he might have been. From helping his father Joseph to playing with friends and teaching others, “The Boy Jesus” aims to fill in the gaps of Jesus’ early life that are left out of the Gospel.