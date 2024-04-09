Author Terry Tess’s New Book, "The Boy Jesus," is a Riveting Story All About the Early Years of Jesus’ Childhood Before He Fulfilled His Destiny as God’s Son
Recent release “The Boy Jesus” from Covenant Books author Terry Tess is a delightful tale that centers around Jesus throughout his childhood, showing what kind of child he might have been. From helping his father Joseph to playing with friends and teaching others, “The Boy Jesus” aims to fill in the gaps of Jesus’ early life that are left out of the Gospel.
Kaukauna, WI, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Terry Tess, who holds degrees in landscape architecture and horticulture from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has completed his new book, “The Boy Jesus”: a charming story all about the life and times of young Jesus, exploring what his childhood could have been like based on clues found within the Bible.
Born in Mishicot, Wisconsin, author Terry Tess has lived in the Fox Valley for most of his adult life. As a cradle Catholic, the author grew up being involved in different ministries in his home parish and has continued being involved at his current parish, having had several reflections published in his parish’s Advent and Lenten reflection booklets. After listening to all the stories of the Bible and the public life of Jesus, he began wondering about Jesus’ early years, leading to this book.
“What do we really know about Jesus as a boy?” writes Terry. “The Bible doesn’t tell us much. This book explores the life of Jesus from his birth to teenager in short stories of what he may have done and who he may have been—playing with friends, helping Joseph, exploring, wondering, teaching… Would there have been miracles then too? Complete with questions at the end of each story to discuss with your children and help deepen their faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Terry Tess’s new book will take readers back in time to discover the incredible life that Jesus led as a young boy, which prepared him to become a leader and preacher. With colorful artwork to help bring Terry’s tale to life, “The Boy Jesus” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, encouraging them to learn more about who Jesus was and all that he taught about during his time on Earth.
Readers can purchase “The Boy Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
