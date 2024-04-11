Author Michael Hensley’s New Book, “A boy named Mike,” is a Triumphant Story of Resilience and Perseverance in the Face of Adversity and Humble Beginnings

Recent release “A boy named Mike” from Page Publishing author Michael Hensley is a heartfelt tale that follows the author’s life journey, from growing up as a child of divorce with little money, to joining the Marine Corps and starting a family, as he works hard to overcome the many roadblocks in his life to achieve his ultimate goals.