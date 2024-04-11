Author Michael Hensley’s New Book, “A boy named Mike,” is a Triumphant Story of Resilience and Perseverance in the Face of Adversity and Humble Beginnings
Recent release “A boy named Mike” from Page Publishing author Michael Hensley is a heartfelt tale that follows the author’s life journey, from growing up as a child of divorce with little money, to joining the Marine Corps and starting a family, as he works hard to overcome the many roadblocks in his life to achieve his ultimate goals.
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Hensley, a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “A boy named Mike”: a touching true story that follows the author as he rises above the challenges and circumstances of his childhood and goes on to accomplish everything that he sets out to do, including seeing the world, serving his country, and starting a family of his very own.
Originally from the small town of Laurel, Delaware, author Michael Hensley has had many adventures and seen many countries throughout his career in the Marine Corps. These adventures included the ability to attend college and complete his degrees, which led him to start his doctorate. The author loves his family, his country, and God, and this is why he loves serving his country and wants to positively impact the lives of children.
Hensley writes, “This book is dedicated to all those who grew up or are growing up in a less than desirable situation, as well as those who have been told they can’t or won’t make it. Additionally, this book is dedicated to God, who has taken care of me throughout my life, and my family whom I love dearly.”
“To everyone, it’s not about where you start. We as humans have this inherent ability to make decisions, meaning where we finish is up to us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Hensley’s engaging tale will help to inspire readers of all ages that they can always achieve greatness no matter the circumstances of their birth and where they start in life. With vibrant artwork and a powerful message to help bring Hensley’s story to life, “A boy named Mike” is sure to capture the hearts of readers from all walks of life and encourage them that anything is possible.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A boy named Mike” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
